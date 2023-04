Share:

Türkiye and Egypt have agreed to work closely on regional issues.

At a joint press conference with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two ministers have discussed plans to hold a summit between the presidents of the two countries and mutually appoint ambassadors.

On the occasion Egyptian Foreign Minister said, the peoples from both countries will benefit from the rapprochement of Ankara and Cairo.