LAHORE - Tourism is a reward and a reason for economic stability. Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with numerous tangible blessings. Mountains, plains, rivers, deserts, jungles and archeology are rarely found in one country in the world. Tour­ism is undoubtedly a huge revenue and earning sector and if it is promoted carefully and wisely, the state can become a superpower. The fact that many countries have turned their backs on tour­ism income is surprising. 129 countries are ahead of Pakistan in the list of tourism earnings. Paki­stan’s total income from tourism is only three mil­lion dollars and it can be said only peanut. United States, Spain and France rank second and third in tourism revenue, earning $68 billion and $60 bil­lion annually, respectively. In Pakistan in general and in Punjab in particular, there is a lot of scope to take tourism to its peak. The ministries of tour­ism in the federation and each province are trying to promote tourism within their scope. For some time, revolutionary measures have been taken to promote tourism in Punjab, which have not only increased the facilities and quality of tourist places, but the revenue of the department has also increased significantly due to the arrival of large number of tourists. In Punjab, this department has been renamed Tourism, Archeology and Mu­seum Department. Department Secretary Zaheer Hasan is a very active officer and has a vision for the promotion of tourism. Tourism Development Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), a subsidiary and autonomous body of tourism de­partment was created purely for the promotion of tourism. This corpora­tion providing facilities to tourists, discovering and developing new tour­ist destinations and systematic use of tourism machinery and mechanisms. The performance of TDCP in this re­gard has been excellent. The tourism department has developed many sight seeings in the province. Kallar Kahar, Chakwal, Koh Sulaim­an, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kotli Satian, Patriata Rehan Chah, Shala Mar Bagh, Jahangir Tomb and many other such places are now have a lot of facilities for TDCP has focused on the successful organi­zation of the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. Manag­ing Director TDCP has formed his good team in the corporation to promote tourism and trained them to provide all possible facilities to the tour­ists. The MD says that the projects that have been completed in the recent past in the tourism sec­tor are a milestone in the promotion of tourism. International Food Festival and Jashan Baharan was organized in Shalamar. Tourism and hoteling go hand in hand. More than ten thousand gradu­ates passed out under Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management. A memorandum of under­standing was signed with international food chain McDonald’s under which it will pro­vide free internships and jobs to these graduates for three months. Organized Cholistan Jeep Rally and obtained sponsorship for it, installed glamping pods at various tourist spots. These include Patriata, Khabki Lake Sar­godha, Kotli Sattian Forests, Bansara Gali and Khajot Stop. Double-decker buses were run for tourists in Lahore and new routes were added gradually. 9 properties of the department were activated with the help of the private sec­tor which increased the revenue of TDCP by 50 million. Aqua sports and boating facilities have been provided at Kallar Kahar, Daud Khel and other places in Khushab valley. Apart from this, some state-of-the-art projects are underway, in­cluding developing aqua parks at Indus Picnic Resort, Kalabagh and Changa Manga, and launch­ing e-ticketing in Patriata with the support of the Punjab Information and Technology Board. Ad­ditionally, 106 tourism squads were recruited and deployed at various tourist spots under the auspices of the Department of Tourist Services to provide adequate facilities, guidance and pro­tection to tourists. Tourism Squad is active at Murree, Shalamar Bagh, Lahore Museum, Lahore Fort. The website of the Department of Tourist Services has been launched and details of hotels and resorts have been provided on it. The desert jeep rally organized by TDCP has been included in the international event which is proof of the great performance of this institution. There are three categories in Desert Rally. There is a 500 km track consisting of three districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, where the vehicles move forward tearing the chest of sand. With this rally, the soft image of Pakistan is highlighted in front of the world. Mr Zaheer Hasan added that Punjab is known for its an­cient cultural heritage as well as its religious di­versity. Lahore is the Cultural Heart of Pakistan. The Mughal Empire left behind the Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens which are now recognised World Heritage Sites. The Walled City of Lahore is loaded with unique cultural sites.