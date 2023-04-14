Share:

peshawar - sajid hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Overseas pakistanis and human resource Development, has pledged to resolve all industrialists’ issues, particularly those relating to employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), on a priority basis.

The Minister promised to take tough action against the EOBI and other concerned departments for harassing the business community and being uncooperative and unsupportive. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, sajid hussain Turi was speaking at a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen and industrialists held in his office in Islamabad. The Minister stated that regular complaints from all regions about the EOBI staff’s bad attitude have been received and are not well received. He also stated that stern action would be taken against those responsible.

The meeting was attended by IAP President Malik Imran, Group Leader Ghazanfar Bilour, executive members Malik Niaz ahmad and Faisal afzal, and Hassan Zahideen. Former Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, engr shaukat Ullah, as well as the chairperson and officials of the EOBI, attended the meeting.

Mr Turi, the Federal Minister, requested that the EOBI chairperson guide and improve staff public dealing capacity. He emphasised the importance of eOBI’s supportive and cooperative role with employers. ex-Governor shaukatullah stated on the occasion that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our province where industrialization is desperately needed. He assured the industrialists that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis, adding that he has always stood by them and will continue to support and cooperate with them. On the occasion, IAP president Malik Imran briefed the federal minister on industrialists’ EOBI concerns in an elaborate and well-informed manner.

He established a stance that, due to varying rates of contribution (Rs 300; 700; 1200; 1500) collected from various parts of the country and an obvious deadlock between stakeholders and EOBI, the decisions of the Lahore high Court and the apex Court must prevail and be respected to maintain and ensure the spirit of the law. Non-cooperative and authoritative behaviour that harasses and ridicules businessmen and industry, according to the other participants, is unacceptable and condemnable. Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour stated that industrialists are facing great hardships due to the current circumstances and that Letters of Credit (LCs) are not opening, resulting in a shortage of raw materials for industries across the country.

The meeting decided to form a committee to identify and bring to the attention of the Federal Minister instances of institutional harassment. According to the meeting, another meeting will be organised and supervised by the federal minister himself, including the secretary of human resources, Chairperson EOBI, and stakeholders from Peshawar, Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and Quetta business and industrial platforms, to assess all aspects of EOBI issues.