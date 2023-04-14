Share:

FAISALABAD - Bodies of a man and a missing woman were found from differ­ent sites in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 55-year-old Rukh­sana Bibi wife of Nadeem resident of Chak 248/R-B went missing couple of days ago. However, her body was found from sewerage drain on Di­jkot-Tandla Road. Rescue 1122 team fished out the corpse and handed it over to the area police for fur­ther investigation, he add­ed. Meanwhile, Buchiana police found corpse of a 40-year-old man from a deserted place and he was later on identified as Sajjad resident of Chak 591-GB Ganga Pur. The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investiga­tion was under progress.