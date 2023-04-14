Share:

LAHORE-Visa Thursday announced the launch of its Eco Benefits solution in Pakistan in partnership with the Berlin-based fintech and Visa partner ecolytiq and its Sustainability-as-a-Service® solution.

Visa Eco Benefits will allow Visa issuers to add sustainability-focused solutions to existing Visa credit and debit products, enabling cardholders to understand the impact of their spending on the environment, as well as encouraging sustainable consumption and behaviors.

With this new offering, Visa reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable commerce and climate action in the payments industry, supporting its clients’ objectives to meet increasing demand from cardholders for sustainable and purpose-led products. “With consumer concerns around sustainability at an all-time high, Visa Eco Benefits give financial institutions a tool to help their clients better understand their impact, facilitate daily behavior change, and make positive climate contributions,” said Otto Williams, SVP Head of Product, Solutions and Partnerships CEMEA.