peshawar - The world health Organisation (whO) has donated medical equipment worth millions of dollars to the Khyber pakhtunkhwa health department at the request of Khyber pakhtunkhwa health advisor Dr abid Jamil. essential medicines, medical equipment, labour room items, and furniture for health centres in flood-affected Upper and Lower Kohistan were among the items provided.

Dr abid Jamil, the advisor to the caretaker chief minister on health, thanked the whO and its representative for their assistance. Dr palitha Mahipala, whO’s representative in pakistan, visited Kohistan and handed over approximately rs 300 million in medical equipment, furniture, and other essential items to the health department. he also went to the district and KP Sub offices, where he handed over the necessary medicines and other items to the district health officers.

The equipment included necessary medicines, medical equipment, labour room items, and furniture. Dr aabid Jamil stated in a statement that he requested whO a month ago for the provision of necessary equipment for hospitals in Upper and Lower Kohistan. Dr palitha responded quickly and delivered the equipment within a month, for which he expressed gratitude. he also stated that the whO is working on the operation and restoration of 40 flood-affected health centres. according to the whO representative for pakistan, the equipment was provided for flood-affected areas and would assist the health department in providing better healthcare services to those in need.