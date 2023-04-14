Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that the elections should be held simultaneously.

He was giving his remarks while speaking to a private channel, during which he made it clear that none of the political parties were escaping the elections, adding that even there was no issue of somebody’s popularity. "The only concern over elections is their timing," he said.

In terms of negotiations, the PPP had constituted the committee, he said, adding that the committee would first hold talks with the allied parties. "Doors [for negotiations] are never closed in politics," he maintained.

Speaking about the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Zardari said the United Arab Emirates vowed to provide $1 billion.

Drawing a line of demarcation between himself and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Mr Zardari said, "There is a difference between mine and Imran Khan’s domicile. My domicile is weaker. The battle in Punjotiatoab is harming the entire country."

He took a dig at Mr Khan saying, "Imran Khan is not popular, but increasing poverty provides him with an advantage".

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Prime Minister welcomed both the PPP stalwarts at the PM House. During the meeting, the leaders discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the country.

According to sources, the Prime Minister also held consultation with the PPP top leadership on the recent decision of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.