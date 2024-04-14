2,400 Indian Sikhs arrive for Khalsa Janam-din, Vasakhi Mela celebrations

LAHORE - A jubilant gathering of 2400 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived at the Wagah Border near here on Saturday, mark­ing the commencement of festivities for Khalsa Janam-din and Vasakhi Mela 2024.

Welcomed with warmth and hos­pitality, the pilgrims were greeted by prominent officials including PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem, along with es­teemed Sikh leaders such as Sardar Mampal Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, and Satwant Kaur.

Expressing gratitude towards the government of Pakistan and the Evacuee Trust Property Board, group leader Kulvant Singh and deputy party leader Amarjit Singh expressed their delight at being in Pakistan.

They emphasized the significance of visiting the sacred Sikh sites in the country, highlighting the fervent desire among Sikh communities to make this pilgrimage.

Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem assured that all necessary arrangements for security, medical facilities, and other amenities had been meticulously organized under the guidance of board Chairman Ar­shad Farid Khan.

The Gurudwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal was adorned with vi­brant colors and decorations, sym­bolizing the spirit of the occasion.

Similar preparations were com­pleted at Nankana Sahib, the birth­place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and oth­er significant Gurdwaras.

The highlight of the Vasakhi Mela festivities is scheduled for April 14 at Gurudwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal, where pilgrims will gather to celebrate and partake in religious rituals. The pilgrimage, spanning ten days, will conclude on April 22, after which the Sikh devotees will return to India.