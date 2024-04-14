2 killed, 3 injured as car overturned

SARGODHA - At least two persons were killed while three sus­tained injuries as a speeding car overturned here under the jurisdiction of laxian police station on Saturday. Police spokesperson said that a family including Khurram (45) was travelling to Sargod­ha from Hafizabad on his car along with his wife Safia(48),daughter Sidra(12) two sons including Nouman(9) and Aqib(15).When they reached near Sargodha,their car over turned due to tyre burst. Resultantly,Khurram and his daughter died on the spot while,three others including Safia ,Nouman and Aqib received serious injuries. Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies and injured to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.