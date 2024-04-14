3 shops damaged in blast in Halimzai

MOHMAND - A cracker explosion outside a cosmetic shop partially damaged three shops in Chanda Bazar of Tehsil Halimzai, here late Friday.
Three shops in the market were damaged, while fortunately no loss of life was reported.
According to police sources, the explosive material was planted near the entrance of a cosmetic shop. The explosion took place at around 9:00 O’clock in the night when the market was closed, so there was no loss of life.
District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ayaz Khan said that police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.