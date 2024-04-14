Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

3 shops damaged in blast in Halimzai

Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MOHMAND  -  A cracker explosion outside a cos­metic shop partially damaged three shops in Chanda Bazar of Te­hsil Halimzai, here late Friday.

Three shops in the market were damaged, while fortunately no loss of life was reported.

According to police sources, the explosive material was plant­ed near the entrance of a cosmet­ic shop. The explosion took place at around 9:00 O’clock in the night when the market was closed, so there was no loss of life.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mu­hammad Ayaz Khan said that po­lice team reached the spot and cordoned off the area. 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024