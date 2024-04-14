3 shops damaged in blast in Halimzai

MOHMAND - A cracker explosion outside a cos­metic shop partially damaged three shops in Chanda Bazar of Te­hsil Halimzai, here late Friday.

Three shops in the market were damaged, while fortunately no loss of life was reported.

According to police sources, the explosive material was plant­ed near the entrance of a cosmet­ic shop. The explosion took place at around 9:00 O’clock in the night when the market was closed, so there was no loss of life.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mu­hammad Ayaz Khan said that po­lice team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.