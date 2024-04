FAISALABAD - Roshanwala police claimed to arrest a drug peddler and recovered 8kg cannabis (Chars) from his possession, here on Satur­day. According to a police spokesperson, the teams on a tip-off signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons near Lunda Phattak on bypass ring road. Police recovered 8kg cannabis from the possession of the motor­cyclist Akram while his pil­lion rider escaped from the scene by dodging the police. Further investigation was underway, he added.