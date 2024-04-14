89 arrested, 108 cases registered for profiteering

LAHORE - The district administra­tion has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s direc­tives and conducted raids at 3,648 points resulting in the arrest of 89 violators during Eid holidays.

Lahore Deputy Commis­sioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control mag­istrates had imposed a fine of Rs 153,000 on 226 shop­keepers and sealed various sale points during the last three days. Around 108 in­dividuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an endeavor to ensure the sale of essential com­modities at pre­scribed rates, strin­gent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rig­orous operations.

The DC empha­sized zero toler­ance on profiteer­ing as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magis­trates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App be­fore making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minis­ter Helpline or tag them on social media.