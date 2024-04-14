Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

89 arrested, 108 cases registered for profiteering

Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The district administra­tion has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s direc­tives and conducted raids at 3,648 points resulting in the arrest of 89 violators during Eid holidays. 

Lahore Deputy Commis­sioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control mag­istrates had imposed a fine of Rs 153,000 on 226 shop­keepers and sealed various sale points during the last three days. Around 108 in­dividuals are facing cases over profiteering. 

In an endeavor to ensure the sale of essential com­modities at pre­scribed rates, strin­gent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rig­orous operations. 

The DC empha­sized zero toler­ance on profiteer­ing as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magis­trates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App be­fore making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minis­ter Helpline or tag them on social media.

Saudi Arabia to invest $1b in Reko Diq project

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024