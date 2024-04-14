9 Punjabis killed in Balochistan shortly after kidnapping

Noshki Deputy Commissioner says over a dozen gunmen stopped a bus on Quetta-Taftan highway, abducted nine passengers after identifying their NICs & President, PM, Punjab CM strongly condemn killing of passengers n Funeral prayers of victims offered in Quetta, bodies dispatched to native towns in Punjab.

QUETTA/ISLAMABAD - At least 11 people including nine passengers were shot dead in Balochistan’s Noshki district after terrorists opened fire on a bus, police and local officials said Saturday. Nine of the 11 victims are said to be residents of the Punjab province.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Noshki Habibullah Musakhel, armed attackers stopped a passenger bus travelling to Taftan on the Quetta-Taftan N-40 Highway. The attackers, after identifying their National Identity Cards (NICs) abducted nine passengers and fled towards the nearby hills. The bodies of the passengers were later found under a nearby bridge,” the official said. DC further said the local law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to trace the culprits.

Further investigation was underway. “About 10-12 gunmen blockaded the Quetta-Taftan Highway N-40 in the vicinity of Sultan Charhai near Noshki and abducted nine passengers from a bus,” Habibullah Musakhel told reporters.

Nine people from Punjab were shot dead near Noshki, Balochistan in the early hours of Saturday, when gunmen forced them off a bus they were travelling in and shot them, officials said. Another attack on a separate vehicle killed two people.

The gunmen checked the identity cards of passengers from the Taftan-bound bus and kidnapped them, he added. They were subsequently shot dead.

The nine victims were from Punjab, Noshki Station House Officer Asad Mengal said. The victims — all of whom were men — were from Wazirabad, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujranwala, according to identity documents. In a separate attack on the same highway, a car that tried to force its way through the gunmen’s cordon was fired upon, killing one passenger and injuring four, the SHO said.

When the car did not stop, the gunmen shot at the vehicle, bursting its tires. As a result, the vehicle overturned, SHO Mengal said. Two people, which police said were locals, were killed in the second attack. One of the car’s passengers was a brother of provincial assembly member Ghulam Dastgir Badini, the SHO added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident. He said terrorists would be dealt with iron hands. He said terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of bus passengers on national highway in Nushki district of Balochistan. The President said our security forces are committed to complete elimination of terrorists with the help of the entire nation.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, he said the entire nation rejects the nefarious designs of terrorists. Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the tragic incident of killing of bus passengers on national highway in Nushki district of Balochistan. Commiserating with the bereaved families, he prayed for the departed souls. The prime minister said we stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. He said the perpetrators of this incident of terrorism and their facilitators will be punished. He sought report into the incident. The prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism. Seeking a report, the prime minister said that they shared the grief of the bereaved families and resolved that the culprits and their facilitators involved in the incident would be given exemplary punishment. The specter of terrorism would be rooted out, he reiterated.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also condemned the tragic Noshki incident.

Expressing sorrow and grief over the tragic incident, she condoled with the bereaved families.

She said that Pakistanis belong to one nation and will remain so. She said that those who fuel hatred will not be spared.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of the martyred persons in the Noshki terrorist incident was offered at the Police Line in Quetta. Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, members of provincial assembly, high officials of Police and Frontier Corps Balochistan attended the funeral. Later, the dead bodies of the deceased be dispatched to their native towns in Punjab.