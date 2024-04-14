Adventure sports enthusiasts flock to Galiyat for snow games

ABBOTTABAD - Arrived with the baggage of cooked food, fruits and tents for camping at the picturesque Thandyani, Qaiser Khan’s family, a former WAPDA employ­ee, rejoiced after visit­ing their dream tour­ist resort to enjoy snow games, mountaineering and trekking amid rainy weather conditions.

Qaisar and his sons, Zershan and Ehtisham, were enjoying national and cultural songs such as ‘Sohni Dharti’ and ‘Monga da Khyber Zal­mi’ on their music sys­tem. They were also busy fixing and hammering bolts on tents in a suit­able location in Thandy­ani. The family was look­ing forward to enjoying the rainy weather on the weekend without any cost.

Amid disappearing sun behind clouds hover­ing over Thandyani hills amid blossom of season­al flowers, Qaiser’s wife who belonged to WAP­DA Town Nowshera was seen preparing green tea on gas stove after warm­ing up the Peshawar’s famous Chappli Kabab, Paye and Pulao rice dish­es they brought along and making it ready on ‘Dastarkhwans’ to serve her family members on Saturday.

“Galiyat is my favourite tourist place. I planned Galiyat’s tour a few years ago but postponed it due to travel restrictions ow­ing to COVID-19 pan­demic and today dream of my family to see its mesmerising natural beauty with soothing en­vironment came true,” Qaiser told APP. “I was stunned to see the near­by black clouds, natu­ral beauty and cool fresh air of Thandyani and ad­vised families to come here in large numbers due to its better road connectivity.”

Wearing traditional Peshawari Chappal, the 59-year-old tourist said that he had brought tents and other stuff along as the hotel room and food costs were very high for a common man at Galiyat.

“The rent of a nor­mal two-bedroom per night in Thandyani and Nathiagali is approx­imately Rs10,000 to Rs12,000 is beyond of hiring capacity of the middle class,” he said.

He said he had se­lected Thandiyani as his first camping site as the tourists can see the snow-covered Pir Pan­jal mountain range of Kashmir and lush green terrains of Kaghan and Kohistan besides snow-clad ranges of Swat and Chitral from Thandyani top having 2,750 meters height of the above sea level, which are taking nature lovers and adven­ture sports enthusiasts over the moon.

Like Qaiser Khan, hun­dreds of thousands of families and tourists ar­rived at northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especial­ly Malakand and Hazara divisions including Gali­yat and Thandyani to ex­plore its waterfalls, gush­ing rivers, Saiful Malook, Ansoo, Dudipath and Mahoodhand lakes and colonial era tracks be­sides enjoying the expan­sive trout fish and water boating in River Kunhar at Kaghan and Khanpur Dam at Haripur.

“Despite torrential rains in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Punjab provinces, the response of tourists, adventurers and adventure sports­men in Malakand and Hazara during Eid hol­idays was impressive,” Saad Khan, the spokes­man of Cultural and Tourism Authority told APP on Saturday.

He said thousands of tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts vis­ited the Malakand and Hazara divisions during the last three days’ vaca­tion of Eid exploring its breathtaking beauty.

Dir Upper, Malam Jab­ba Swat, Galiyat in­cluding Thandyani and Nathiagali, Chitral Lower including Kaslah valley and Kaghan and Naran including Saiful Malook and Ansoo lakes in Man­shera district were the most visited destinations during Eid-ul-Fitr holi­days.

Israr Ahmad, Sales and Marketing Manager, of Swat’s Serena Hotel, said domestic tourists’ response to Swat during Eid days was higher than last year due to enhanced roads infrastructure and Swat Expressway.

He said that tourist families from other cities including Karachi, Islam­abad, Rawalpindi and La­hore have visited Swat in large numbers during Eid days due to better road connectivity and enjoyed trout fish be­sides water rafting and paragliding in Kalam.

Tourism will not grow to its full potential unless we promote sustainable and planned tourism as per international prac­tice, Saad Khan said.

To promote sustain­able tourism, he said four Integrated Tour­ism Zones (ITZs) would be developed at Manki­yal Swat, Thandyani Ab­bottabad, Ganol Man­shera and Madaklasht Lower Chitral. These ITZs would be construct­ed with a loan grant of USD 70 million of the World Bank, and that its feasibility studies and master planning was in advance stages and prac­tical work would launch soon after completion of all codel formalities, he added.

He said ITZs Thandy­ani and Mankiyal would be connected with Swat and Hazara motorways through link roads that would open up entire Malakand and Hazara for tourists and make Paki­stan a hub of internation­al tourism.

KP government signed 44 memorandum of un­derstanding worth $8 bil­lion with international firms during Dubai Expo 2022.

To promote skiing sports, Saad Khan said the government has tak­en a principle decision to establish ski resorts at Kaghan, Chitral and Swat.

Four new hill stations including one each in Chitral and Abbottabad besides two in Kaghan would be developed.