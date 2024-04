LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Depart­ment issued certain direc­tions regarding the harvest and storage of wheat, here on Saturday. According to a department spokesper­son Abdul Samad, harvest­ing and storage are crucial stages for wheat cultivation, and negligence during these phases could result in yield losses of up to 10 to 12 per­cent. Farmers are advised to arrange for labor, reap­ers, threshers, tractors with trailers or plastic sheets, and combine harvesters for timely wheat handling.