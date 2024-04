LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the first air am­bulance service of Paki­stan and Punjab will start in June. In her post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twit­ter, the CM said the first training session for the first air ambulance service had started and the ser­vice would start in June. The project has been com­pleted in a record time, she mentioned.