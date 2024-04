Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says all possible facilities are being provided to Sikh Yatrees in the province.

In a felicitation message, Maryam Nawaz said we are starting to celebrate Baisakhi on official level in province and special Baisakhi ceremonies have been arranged in Hassan Abdal, Nankana Sahib, Kartarpur Narowal and Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz termed the Baisakhi as a symbol of Punjab' unique culture and welcomed all visiting Sikh Yatrees in province.