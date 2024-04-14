Ambassador stresses upon commitments to reduce carbon emission

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, Abrar Hashmi, emphasized the disproportionate impact of carbon emissions on developing nations like Pakistan and Nepal in an interview with Radio Nepal.
He urged developed countries to fulfill their emission reduction commitments, citing the detrimental effects of glacier melting in the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges. Hashmi stressed the importance of collaboration between Pakistan and Nepal to mitigate these impacts, advocating for measures like the Loss and Damage Fund.
Regarding bilateral relations, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the significance of improved connectivity, suggesting initiatives such as reviving direct flights and facilitating private airlines to enhance trade and tourism. He also emphasized the need for revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to address developmental disparities and internal issues, leveraging the shared history and civilizations of the region.
In response to a question about cooperation opportunities, Ambassador Hashmi noted cricket as a potential avenue. He suggested bilateral series, exchanges, and collaborative programs between cricket boards to benefit Nepal’s cricketing journey, indicating the potential for deeper cooperation beyond diplomatic realms.