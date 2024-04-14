Ambassador stresses upon commitments to reduce carbon emission

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Pakistan to Ne­pal, Abrar Hashmi, emphasized the disproportionate impact of carbon emissions on developing nations like Pakistan and Nepal in an interview with Radio Nepal.

He urged developed countries to fulfill their emission reduction commitments, citing the detri­mental effects of glacier melt­ing in the Himalayan and Kara­koram ranges. Hashmi stressed the importance of collaboration between Pakistan and Nepal to mitigate these impacts, advocat­ing for measures like the Loss and Damage Fund.

Regarding bilateral relations, Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the significance of improved con­nectivity, suggesting initiatives such as reviving direct flights and facilitating private airlines to en­hance trade and tourism. He also emphasized the need for revital­izing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAA­RC) to address developmental disparities and internal issues, leveraging the shared history and civilizations of the region.

In response to a question about cooperation opportunities, Am­bassador Hashmi noted cricket as a potential avenue. He suggested bilateral series, exchanges, and collaborative programs between cricket boards to benefit Nepal’s cricketing journey, indicating the potential for deeper cooperation beyond diplomatic realms.