Antoine Griezmann at the double as Atletico recover to outclass Girona

MADRID - Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid overcame an early scare to crush upstarts Girona 3-1 in a top-of-the-table LaLiga clash on Saturday. It was another setback for Girona, who led the LaLiga table for several weeks in the first half of the season but have ran out of steam recently, losing five consecutive matches away from home. With the win, fourth-placed Atletico moved to 61 points, four behind Gi­rona in third. Barcelona, who play at Cadiz later on Satur­day, are second on 67 points. Real Madrid are top on 75 points. At a sunny Metropoli­tano stadium, the noisy home crowd had been left stunned after LaLiga top-scorer Ar­tem Dovbyk netted his 17th goal of the season with a tap-in from a counter-attack to give the visitors the lead in the fourth minute. But Atlet­ico took control of the match, dominated possession and equalised with Griezmann from the penalty spot in the 34th minute, after a hand­ball inside the six-yard-box by Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez. In a game marked by contentious refereeing de­cisions, Girona complained they were denied a penalty of their own in the final minutes of the first half for a strong challenge by defender Reini­ldo on Savinho inside the area. Six minutes into stop­page time before the break, Alvaro Morata kept the ball in on the byline and crossed to Angel Correa who nod­ded a towering header into the far corner to give Atletico the lead. The hosts doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half when Jhon Solis sliced a clearance and Griezmann pounced on the loose ball inside the six-yard-box to unleash an un­stoppable strike that went in off the crossbar. Atletico will now turn their attention to Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final clash at Borus­sia Dortmund, after earning a 2-1 win in first leg at home.