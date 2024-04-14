Sunday, April 14, 2024
Bahawalpur receives rain

Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -  Bahawalpur and ad­joining areas received rain on Saturday morning which made weather pleasant. Reports reaching here sug­gested that Cholistan desert area and Yazman tehsil have received heavy rain. Rain also lashed in Dera Bakha, Lal Sohanra and other ar­eas. However, Bahawalpur city received light rain. The rain made weather pleasant. Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum tem­perature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours. Mean­while, Light rain and winds brought a pleasant change in weather in Sargodha city on Saturday. The Meteorologi­cal Department has predict­ed more rain in the city in the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 28 degrees centigrade and 21 degrees centigrade, respectively.

Staff Reporter

