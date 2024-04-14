Better branding, market connections to help boost Pakistan’s olive oil sector

ISLAMABAD - To boost Pakistan’s olive oil sector, there is a need to revamp branding strategies and establish stronger market connections. This move should come as a response to the industry’s potential for growth and the increasing global demand for high-quality olive oil products.
“The olive oil sector in Pakistan has faced significant challenges due to inadequate branding efforts and weak market linkages. Despite having a favourable climate for olive cultivation and producing high-quality olive oil, the industry has struggled to establish itself in both domestic and international markets,” Azeem Tariq, a senior scientific officer at National Agricultural Research Centre, told WealthPK. “The industry’s struggle includes lack of business linkages among key stakeholders such as farmers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers. Locally produced olive oil is primarily overlooked by major retail chains, resulting in limited distribution channels for these products. As a result, most locally produced olive oil is sold through informal channels,” he said.
Tariq said, “To address these challenges, there is a need for comprehensive branding strategies that highlight the unique characteristics and health benefits of Pakistani olive oil. This includes promoting the use of local varieties, showcasing sustainable farming practices, and leveraging digital platforms for targeted marketing campaigns.”
“In addition, it is necessary to establish stronger market links both locally and globally. This includes collaborating with retailers and distributors to ensure that Pakistani olive oil products are available in supermarkets and specialty stores,” said the NARC scientist.
“Furthermore, the exploration of export opportunities and participation in international trade fairs and exhibitions should be prioritised to showcase Pakistan’s olive oil on a global stage.” Talking about the challenges faced by the industry, Ahmed, an olive oil producer, said, “Branding is essential to differentiate Pakistani olive oil in a crowded market. Due to lack of access to mainstream retail outlets and international markets, the full market demand cannot be tapped. By highlighting the superior quality, health benefits, and local origin of the oil, we can attract more consumers, which can ultimately help expand the market share.” He said the government’s support and incentives would play a crucial role in this initiative. “Programmes aimed at capacity building, technical assistance and financial support for small and medium-sized olive oil producers should be implemented to boost production and improve product quality.”
As Pakistan’s olive oil industry gears up for growth, these efforts will contribute to a more vibrant and competitive sector, benefiting both producers and consumers. With a renewed focus on branding strategies and market connections, the future looks promising for Pakistani olive oil on the global stage.