Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal condemns Noshaki terrorism incident

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vehemently condemned an in­cident of terrorism in Noshaki Balochistan here on Saturday. He said that the Chief Minister of Balo­chistan must bring the killers of innocent people to justice. He also expressed his sympathy and condolence to the families of those killed in the incident. Bilawal said that the killers of innocent people will be punished severely. He said that the terrorists doing bloodshed in Balochistan were en­emies of Balochistan’s development.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024