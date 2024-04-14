Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Casper Ruud upsets Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final

Casper Ruud upsets Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final
Agencies
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

MONACO   -  Casper Ruud stunned top seed Novak Djokovic 6-4 1-6 6-4 in a thrilling Monte Carlo Masters semi-final on Saturday, aveng­ing his loss in last year’s French Open final to set up a title clash with twice champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. 

Greek Tsitsipas upset sec­ond seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the first semi-final. Norwegian Ruud, who had lost to Djokovic in all five of their previous matches, broke twice early in the first set before the Serbian record 24-times Grand Slam champion fought back strongly in the second. Eighth seed Ruud held his nerve, how­ever, as five unforced errors from Djokovic allowed him to go 3-0 up in the decider and he calmly closed out the victory. 

“This is a day I will remem­ber for a long time. Beating a world number one is something I have never done,” Ruud said in a post-match interview. “You know how good these guys are under pressure... he saved so many break points. I was pray­ing, please, let it be a double fault or something. And maybe someone was listening.” 

Traffic accident claims two lives on CPEC route

Earlier in the first semifinal, two-times champion Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned second seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 to ad­vance to the final. The 25-year-old Greek, who has won the title in 2021 and 2022, kept his cool after a near-flawless display in the opening set to stop Sinner from producing a stirring come­back after the Italian roared back to take a 3-0 lead in the second set. 

Sinner continued to build mo­mentum after levelling things up and raced to a 4-3 lead in the decider before an injury on his right leg forced him to take a medical timeout. The 22-year-old Italian continued the match but proved no match for Tsitsi­pas who re-asserted himself to win three games in a row and clinched the match. 

“It was tennis at the highest level that I have been able to play,” Tsitsipas said after the match. “He is one of the tough­est opponents I have faced so far... to find a way when there were not many, I am extremely proud of that.” 

Slippery road causes bus accident in Taxila

Sinner had been in red-hot form this year, having won the Australian, Rotterdam and Mi­ami Open, with his only loss in 23 matches coming against twice Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the Indian Wells last month. 

Having come into the con­test with an 11-6 win-loss re­cord for 2024, the win against Sinner ensured that Tsitsipas returned in the top 10 rank­ing after dropping out for the first time since 2019 earlier in the year.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024