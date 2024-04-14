Casper Ruud upsets Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final

MONACO - Casper Ruud stunned top seed Novak Djokovic 6-4 1-6 6-4 in a thrilling Monte Carlo Masters semi-final on Saturday, aveng­ing his loss in last year’s French Open final to set up a title clash with twice champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Greek Tsitsipas upset sec­ond seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the first semi-final. Norwegian Ruud, who had lost to Djokovic in all five of their previous matches, broke twice early in the first set before the Serbian record 24-times Grand Slam champion fought back strongly in the second. Eighth seed Ruud held his nerve, how­ever, as five unforced errors from Djokovic allowed him to go 3-0 up in the decider and he calmly closed out the victory.

“This is a day I will remem­ber for a long time. Beating a world number one is something I have never done,” Ruud said in a post-match interview. “You know how good these guys are under pressure... he saved so many break points. I was pray­ing, please, let it be a double fault or something. And maybe someone was listening.”

Earlier in the first semifinal, two-times champion Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned second seed Jannik Sinner 6-4 3-6 6-4 to ad­vance to the final. The 25-year-old Greek, who has won the title in 2021 and 2022, kept his cool after a near-flawless display in the opening set to stop Sinner from producing a stirring come­back after the Italian roared back to take a 3-0 lead in the second set.

Sinner continued to build mo­mentum after levelling things up and raced to a 4-3 lead in the decider before an injury on his right leg forced him to take a medical timeout. The 22-year-old Italian continued the match but proved no match for Tsitsi­pas who re-asserted himself to win three games in a row and clinched the match.

“It was tennis at the highest level that I have been able to play,” Tsitsipas said after the match. “He is one of the tough­est opponents I have faced so far... to find a way when there were not many, I am extremely proud of that.”

Sinner had been in red-hot form this year, having won the Australian, Rotterdam and Mi­ami Open, with his only loss in 23 matches coming against twice Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the Indian Wells last month.

Having come into the con­test with an 11-6 win-loss re­cord for 2024, the win against Sinner ensured that Tsitsipas returned in the top 10 rank­ing after dropping out for the first time since 2019 earlier in the year.