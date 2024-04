LAHORE - Motorway police reunited an 8-year-old child with his parents on the Lahore Thokar Niaz Baig Motor­way. Motorway officials said a child, Azan, had escaped from his family from the Chuhng area. The child was unable to give his address due to men­tal weakness. DSP Riaz Khan handed over the child to his parents. They expressed their gratitude to the motorway police for finding the child. Sec­tor Commander Ghulam Qadir Sindhu appreciated the performance of the of­ficers.