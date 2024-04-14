Civic agencies put on alert as Karachi braces for heavy rains

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the civic agencies including Karachi Metropolitan Cor­poration (KMC) to be on Red alert in view of the recent forecast of heavy rains. He said that in all towns, wa­ter boards should complete arrange­ments in their respective areas. The chief minister directed all civic agen­cies to keep rain drains and drainage systems clean.

Murad said that the district ad­ministration and police should take care of the people and help them in difficult times. He directed the Di­saster Management Authority to co­ordinate with all civic agencies. He said that the people should not let go especially their children out of their homes in view of torrential rains. CM Murad asked people not to let their children go out of their houses view­ing torrential rains’ forecast.

Karachi is expected to receive rainfall from today under two west­erly systems.

Weather analyst Jawad Memon said the metropolis was expected to receive rain with thunderstorm from April 13 (today) to 15, under the first system. During this time, there is a chance of light to moder­ate rain up to 15 millimetres with wind, said Memon.

He said thunderstorm clouds could form in the suburban areas by today evening, adding that rain is also expected in Karachi and its outskirt areas on April 14 (tomor­row), which could intermittently last till April 15 morning. The weather expert said the second westerly waves system would en­ter the country’s southern areas on April 17. Under this system, the coastal line of Sindh and Balo­chistan including Karachi may ex­perience rain. He said thunder cells could be formed under the system from April 17 in Karachi’s outskirts. Whereas, Karachi could experience rain and thunderstorm on April 18 and 19, he maintained.

The Met department earlier re­ported that different areas of Sindh including Sukkur and Larkana are also expected to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming days.

CM MURAD CONDEMNS NOSHAKI INCIDENT

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly con­demned an incident of terrorism in Noshaki Balochistan here on Satur­day. He said that the killing of in­nocent people was a condemnable and disappointing act. He also ex­pressed his sympathy and condo­lence to the families of those killed in the incident. Murad said that the killers of innocent people must be brought to justice.