CM condemnskilling of bus passengers in Noshki

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday strongly con­demned the horrible inci­dent of killing of passen­gers of a bus after their abduction in Noshki, Balo­chistan. The chief minister expressed her profound sorrow and grief over the occurrence of the sorrow­ful incident, and expressed condolences with the be­reaved families. Maryam Nawaz solemnly vowed,’’ Pakistanis are a united nation and their unity will remain intact forever. Such nefarious elements involved in spreading ha­tred will be wiped out once and for all.’’