Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM condemnskilling of bus passengers in Noshki

Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday strongly con­demned the horrible inci­dent of killing of passen­gers of a bus after their abduction in Noshki, Balo­chistan. The chief minister expressed her profound sorrow and grief over the occurrence of the sorrow­ful incident, and expressed condolences with the be­reaved families. Maryam Nawaz solemnly vowed,’’ Pakistanis are a united nation and their unity will remain intact forever. Such nefarious elements involved in spreading ha­tred will be wiped out once and for all.’’

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024