CM condoles over loss of lives in lightning

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to lightning. The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.She direct­ed Rescue 1122, PDMA and other relevant institutions to remain in the field till complete rehabilitation of the affectees. The CM di­rected to submit a report after taking stock of the damages. The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons due to lightning. She prayed that may Allah Almighty protect the citi­zens from such unforeseen calamities. She vowed that the Punjab government is standing firmly with the af­fected families in this hour of grief.