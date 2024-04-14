Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM condoles over loss of lives in lightning

CM condoles over loss of lives in lightning
Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to lightning. The chief minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.She direct­ed Rescue 1122, PDMA and other relevant institutions to remain in the field till complete rehabilitation of the affectees. The CM di­rected to submit a report after taking stock of the damages. The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons due to lightning. She prayed that may Allah Almighty protect the citi­zens from such unforeseen calamities. She vowed that the Punjab government is standing firmly with the af­fected families in this hour of grief.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1713071092.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024