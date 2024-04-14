Cop found mysteriously dead in washroom

GUJAR KHAN - A police constable was discovered deceased under puzzling circumstances within the lavatory of a petrol station owned by Jhelum police in Dina on Saturday. According to the details, the police constable has been identified as Asim Butt, hailing from the Domeli area of tehsil Sohawa. Upon receiving the information, DPO Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, promptly arrived at the scene and transported the body to DHQ Hospital in Jhelum for post mortem examination. According to SP Investigations Jhelum, Raja Haseeb, the exact cause of death will be established once the postmortem report is available.