Cop found mysteriously dead in washroom

GUJAR KHAN - A police constable was discovered deceased un­der puzzling circumstances within the lavatory of a pet­rol station owned by Jhelum police in Dina on Saturday. According to the details, the police constable has been identified as Asim Butt, hail­ing from the Domeli area of tehsil Sohawa. Upon receiv­ing the information, DPO Jhe­lum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, promptly arrived at the scene and transported the body to DHQ Hospital in Jhelum for post mortem examination. According to SP Investiga­tions Jhelum, Raja Haseeb, the exact cause of death will be established once the post­mortem report is available.