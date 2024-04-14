CPO orders arrest of woman’s attacker

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Re­tired) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to ensure immediate ar­rest an accused involved in attacking and injuring a woman in the area of Madina Town police station. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that an unidentified accused had re­portedly attacked a woman with a sharp-edged weapon and injured her near Commercial Hub Gattwala. After receiving information of the incident, the CPO Faisalabad took serious no­tice and directed the SSP Operations to probe the matter and submit a re­port in addition to ensuring the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Therefore, special teams headed by SP Madina Town, ASP People’s Colony and SHO Madina Town police station were constituted which have started an investigation. The Madina Town police also registered a case.

ORDERS ARREST OF FORMERCONSTABLE OVER FESTIVE FIRING

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police to arrest former constable on charge of displaying weapon and resorting to firing into the air in jubi­lation. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that a video went viral on social media in which former police constable Shahid Nadeem was seen displaying weapon and resorting to jubilant firing.

Earlier, the said constable was re­moved from service on January 23, 2024 on the charge of violation of the law. Now, he was found involved in display of weapon and jubilant aerial firing. The CPO Faisalabad directed the SP Madina Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest in addition to ensuring arrest of the accused so that he could be taken to task in accordance with law. Hence, Nishatabad police regis­tered a case and started investigation for arrest of the said accused, spokes­man added.