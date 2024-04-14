Dozens stranded, ten injured and one killed in Turkey cable car crash

ANTALYA - One person has been killed and 10 others injured after a cable car cabin collided with a broken pole and burst open in southern Turkey.

Passengers plummeted to the ground following the crash on Friday evening after the supporting pylon collapsed near Antalya. The whole cable car system was immobilised while emergency work­ers tried to evacuate stranded passengers. An in­vestigation into the accident has been opened, the justice ministry said. According to Turkey’s disas­ter and emergency management agency a total of 128 passengers were rescued from the 16 cable cars on Friday night in Antalya’s Konyaaltı district.

But, officials said 43 passengers remained stranded by Saturday morning. Seven helicopters and more than 500 rescuers, including specialist mountaineers, remained at the scene on Satur­day, the Turkish interior ministry said in a social media post. Turkey’s Health Minister Dr Fahret­tin Koca also paid his respects on X. “May God have mercy on our citizen who lost his life in the accident,” he said.