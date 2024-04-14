ECP to ensure free and fair bye-polls

ISLAMABAD - The country’s top election regulatory body will soon hold an important meeting over a security arrangements at sensitive polling stations to ensure free and fair bye-polls. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will arrange meeting with concerned law enforcement agencies for upcoming bye elections in different constituencies of the countries.
The commission has already completed scrutiny of nomination papers of the candidates. The polling for bye-polls on six National Assembly and 16 provincial assemblies’ seats will be held on April 21. The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.