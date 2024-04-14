Sunday, April 14, 2024
ECP to ensure free and fair bye-polls

Polling for bye-polls on six National Assembly and 16 provincial assemblies’ seats to be held on April 21

Our Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The country’s top election regu­latory body will soon hold an im­portant meeting over a security arrangements at sensitive polling stations to ensure free and fair bye-polls. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will arrange meet­ing with concerned law enforce­ment agencies for upcoming bye elections in different constituen­cies of the countries. 

The commission has already com­pleted scrutiny of nomination pa­pers of the candidates. The polling for bye-polls on six National Assem­bly and 16 provincial assemblies’ seats will be held on April 21. The electoral body will hold elections on six National Assembly seats, two seats each of KP and Balochistan assemblies and 12 vacant seats of Punjab Assembly.

