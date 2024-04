LARKANA - The explosion at an ice fac­tory in Merokan Chowk, Larkana city on Saturday left two workers and the ten-year-old son of the fac­tory owner injured. Police and the Assistant Commis­sioner of Larkana, Mir Darya Khan Qureshi, arrived on the scene to investigate and seal off the area.

The police believe the ex­plosion was caused by a gas leakage from cylinders, with two of them exploding and resulting in injuries and se­vere damage to the building. Further investigation is un­derway.