Historic measures to improve quality of life for people in AJK: PM Anwaar ul Haq

MIRPUR - Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Ch Anwaar ul Haq said that his government has taken historic steps to improve the living standards of people throughout the territory. Anwaar was talking to people during a visit to Barnala town in his native Bhimber district on Eid-ul-Fitr day, where he extended Eid greetings to the locals. The Prime Minister asserted that a number of initiatives were taken to improve education, health, and road infrastructure across the state. Anwaar said that an endowment fund worth ten billion has been set up to provide financial support to orphans, widows, the destitute, elderly women and men, transgender people, and divorcees. During his visit, Prime Minister Haq interacted with people hailing from different walks of life and greeted them on the sanctified Eid festival. He was accompanied by senior minister Col. (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor on this occasion. Meanwhile, Chairman District Council Bhimbher Chaudhry Muhammad Yusuf and other notables of the constituency called on the Prime Minister and discussed the issues of public interest related to the Bhimbher district. Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also visited various places in his parent constituency, Bhimbar, to offer his condolences to the bereaved families over the demise of their loved ones