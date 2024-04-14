IGP releases Rs1.8m for cops medical expenses

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Us­man has released Rs 1.8 million additional grant for medical expenses of police personnel serving in various districts including Lahore. As per details, Lahore Police Constable Zubair Younas was pro­vided with Rs 500,000 for medical treatment, while Gujranwala Police Inspector Ghazi Muhammad Riaz was given Rs 500,000 for medical expenses. Baha­walpur Police Constable Zahid Javed was handed over Rs 350,000 for medical treatment, and Baha­walpur’s injured Constable Rashid Mahmood was provided with Rs 250,000 for medical expenses and Khanewal Police Constable Hamza Abbas was given Rs 500,000 for medical treatment.