Iran launches drones toward Israel in retaliatory attack

Iran launched drones from its territory toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military said, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was “ready for any scenario.”

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in brief remarks Saturday evening it would take several hours for the drones to reach Israel. Israeli forces were responding according to plan, he said. If threats with “shorter arrival times” are found, “we will immediately alert,” Hagari said.



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched “dozens of drones and missiles” toward Israel, Iranian state media reported. The attack was targeting “specific targets” in Israel, it said.

Iranian state media said the attack was in retaliation for the Israeli strike on an Iranian consular building this month in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven people, including two senior members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.