Islamabad police honours martyrs with Eid festival

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police organized an Eid festival to pay tribute to the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Families of all mar­tyrs of Islamabad Capital Police were invited to the Police Lines Headquarters. Deputy Inspec­tor General (DIG) Headquarters Hasan Raza Khan, along with senior police officers, officials, and families of martyrs, offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Police Lines Headquarters Masjid, a public relations officer stated on Saturday.

A smart contingent of police presented the guard of honor to the families of the martyrs, who also visited the martyrs’ memorial and recited Fatiha. All senior police officers, including DIG Headquarters Hasan Raza Khan, celebrated Eid with the families of martyrs, police offi­cers, and officials.

On this occasion, DIG Has­san highlighted that 62 officers of the Islamabad Capital Police had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, emphasizing that the force never forgets the sac­rifices of its martyrs. He further emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices of martyrs, stating that brave sol­diers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s peace are a proud asset of the Islamabad Capital Police.

DIG Hassan and other senior police officers also distributed gifts among the martyrs’ fami­lies. Additionally, events were organized for officers and offi­cials at different police stations, where senior police officers participated and celebrated Eid with their subordinates.