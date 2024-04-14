Israel’s oppression against Palestinians worst act of open hostility

MIRPURKHAS - Muhammad Hussain Mehnti, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh on Saturday said that Is­rael’s oppression of the Pales­tinian people is their worst act of open hostility.

The independence of Al-Aqsa Mosque will be based on the sacrifices made by more than 33,000 Palestinian martyrs. He expressed his views while ad­dressing at a Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas Eid-Milan celebra­tion on behalf of the people of “Gaza” in a straightforward yet respectful ceremony.

The martyrdoms of the leaders, including the sons and grandsons of the leaders of the freedom of Palestine and Aqsa, are a practi­cal picture of sacrifice for Pales­tine and Aqsa, he added.

In his speech, Muhammad Hussain Mehnti went on to say that Ramadan is a time for be­lievers. It’s a really wonderful present. Through the blessing of this holy month, the believer becomes worthy of its joy, inti­macy, and heaven by means of fasting, charity, remembering, reciting the Qur’an, and prayer.

Zafar Ahmed Khan, the town chairman of Karachi Model Town, Haji Noor Elahi, and Mu­hammad Akram Sheikh spoke at the ceremony as well.

At Eid marketplaces, Eidgahs, and other locations of Eid prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Haji Noor Elahi Mughal and oth­er officials under Jamaat-e-Isla­mi Mirpurkhas received a check for the Muslims of Palestine to­taling around six million rupees.

Prior to this, the residents of Mirpurkhas have already do­nated over fifty-five lakh rupees to the Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, in order to aid the people of Gaza and Palestine. There were a lot of ac­tivists and supporters present.

Afterwards, Mohammad Hussain Mehnti said funeral prayers in absentia for all the martyrs of Palestine and Al-Aq­sa in last night’s savage missile attack on Israeli jets, as well as for the three young sons and grandsons of Hamas leader Is­mail Haniyeh.