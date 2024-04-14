Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Israel’s oppression against Palestinians worst act of open hostility

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  Muhammad Hussain Mehnti, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh on Saturday said that Is­rael’s oppression of the Pales­tinian people is their worst act of open hostility.

The independence of Al-Aqsa Mosque will be based on the sacrifices made by more than 33,000 Palestinian martyrs. He expressed his views while ad­dressing at a Jamaat-e-Islami Mirpurkhas Eid-Milan celebra­tion on behalf of the people of “Gaza” in a straightforward yet respectful ceremony.

The martyrdoms of the leaders, including the sons and grandsons of the leaders of the freedom of Palestine and Aqsa, are a practi­cal picture of sacrifice for Pales­tine and Aqsa, he added. 

In his speech, Muhammad Hussain Mehnti went on to say that Ramadan is a time for be­lievers. It’s a really wonderful present. Through the blessing of this holy month, the believer becomes worthy of its joy, inti­macy, and heaven by means of fasting, charity, remembering, reciting the Qur’an, and prayer. 

Traffic accident claims two lives on CPEC route

Zafar Ahmed Khan, the town chairman of Karachi Model Town, Haji Noor Elahi, and Mu­hammad Akram Sheikh spoke at the ceremony as well. 

At Eid marketplaces, Eidgahs, and other locations of Eid prayer on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Haji Noor Elahi Mughal and oth­er officials under Jamaat-e-Isla­mi Mirpurkhas received a check for the Muslims of Palestine to­taling around six million rupees.

Prior to this, the residents of Mirpurkhas have already do­nated over fifty-five lakh rupees to the Al-Khidmat Foundation, a welfare organization affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami, in order to aid the people of Gaza and Palestine. There were a lot of ac­tivists and supporters present.

Afterwards, Mohammad Hussain Mehnti said funeral prayers in absentia for all the martyrs of Palestine and Al-Aq­sa in last night’s savage missile attack on Israeli jets, as well as for the three young sons and grandsons of Hamas leader Is­mail Haniyeh.

Slippery road causes bus accident in Taxila

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024