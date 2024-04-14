ITA and PLTA high-ups convene to boost int’l and local competitions in Pakistan

LAHORE - Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President Majid Bashir has recently visited the Punjab Tennis Academy, where he met with Director Academy Rashid Malik and PLTA Vice President Mohammad Sohail Malik to discuss strategies for enhancing the sport’s development nationwide.

During the meeting, they dis­cussed several initiatives aimed at promoting tennis across various lev­els and bringing more international events to Pakistan. This includes efforts to host International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior and senior tournaments, which could signifi­cantly boost local interest and par­ticipation in the sport.

Rashid Malik highlighted the ongo­ing efforts to bring ITF-sanctioned events to Lahore. “We have been ac­tively communicating with the Paki­stan Tennis Federation (PTF) for the last four years. Thanks to PTF Presi­dent Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi’s fruitful discussions with ITF and ATP execu­tives, we are hopeful that starting 2025, Lahore will successfully host these prestigious events,” Malik said.

Moreover, they proposed the idea of initiating inter-club events, which would foster regular exchanges and competitive matches across all lev­els within the country. Such interac­tions are expected to not only im­prove the standard of tennis but also build a robust community of players and enthusiasts.

Reflecting on the partnership be­tween ITA and PLTA, Majid Bashir expressed optimism about the future of tennis in Pakistan. “Collaborating with Punjab Tennis Academy and other local bodies is crucial for our vision. By hosting both junior and senior ITF events, we aim to provide our players with the necessary expo­sure and competition to excel at in­ternational levels,” Bashir added.

Majid Bashir also congratulated newly elected PLTA President Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Gen­eral Maj (R) Adnan and other elected office-bearers as well as chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao. He hoped that under Mr. Fazeel Asghar’s leader­ship, the PLTA would progress a lot and continue the good work done by the previous body.

Rashid Malik vowed to take Paki­stan tennis to new heights by work­ing harder than before especially at grassroots level and produce more promising young players for Paki­stan. He, along with Punjab play­ers, also thanked PLTA chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao for providing world class infrastructure to them, which is ready to host international events and hopefully, soon the Punjab’s state-of-the-art tennis stadiums will be hosting ITF juniors and se­niors tennis events.

The next step in this col­laborative effort will see PLTA and ITA high-ups convene in Islamabad later this month. The meeting is set to include friendly matches at the Islamabad Club, which will not only strengthen ties between the two associations but also set the groundwork for future initiatives.