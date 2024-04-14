ITA and PLTA high-ups convene to boost int’l and local competitions in Pakistan

LAHORE - Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) President Majid Bashir has recently visited the Punjab Tennis Academy, where he met with Director Academy Rashid Malik and PLTA Vice President Mohammad Sohail Malik to discuss strategies for enhancing the sport’s development nationwide.
During the meeting, they discussed several initiatives aimed at promoting tennis across various levels and bringing more international events to Pakistan. This includes efforts to host International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior and senior tournaments, which could significantly boost local interest and participation in the sport.
Rashid Malik highlighted the ongoing efforts to bring ITF-sanctioned events to Lahore. “We have been actively communicating with the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for the last four years. Thanks to PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi’s fruitful discussions with ITF and ATP executives, we are hopeful that starting 2025, Lahore will successfully host these prestigious events,” Malik said.
Moreover, they proposed the idea of initiating inter-club events, which would foster regular exchanges and competitive matches across all levels within the country. Such interactions are expected to not only improve the standard of tennis but also build a robust community of players and enthusiasts.
Reflecting on the partnership between ITA and PLTA, Majid Bashir expressed optimism about the future of tennis in Pakistan. “Collaborating with Punjab Tennis Academy and other local bodies is crucial for our vision. By hosting both junior and senior ITF events, we aim to provide our players with the necessary exposure and competition to excel at international levels,” Bashir added.
Majid Bashir also congratulated newly elected PLTA President Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, Secretary General Maj (R) Adnan and other elected office-bearers as well as chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao. He hoped that under Mr. Fazeel Asghar’s leadership, the PLTA would progress a lot and continue the good work done by the previous body.
Rashid Malik vowed to take Pakistan tennis to new heights by working harder than before especially at grassroots level and produce more promising young players for Pakistan. He, along with Punjab players, also thanked PLTA chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao for providing world class infrastructure to them, which is ready to host international events and hopefully, soon the Punjab’s state-of-the-art tennis stadiums will be hosting ITF juniors and seniors tennis events.
The next step in this collaborative effort will see PLTA and ITA high-ups convene in Islamabad later this month. The meeting is set to include friendly matches at the Islamabad Club, which will not only strengthen ties between the two associations but also set the groundwork for future initiatives.