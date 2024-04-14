JSM plans protest against dacoit rule

NAWABSHAH - Jeay Sindh Mahaz-Riaz chairman Riaz Chandio has announced staging sit-ins across Sindh on Sunday, April 14, in protest against rise in cases of kidnapping, dacoits’ rule and shortage of irrigation water. Talking to reporters in Sakrand, Chandio said that when honourable judges of courts were themselves shouting for justice for their own families and judges were in such miserable condition where members of general public should look for justice. He said that the parliament which had been brought into being through an arrangement carried no mandate. The interim setup before elections had greatly weakened Irsa as the province’s water share as per 1991 accord was not being given to Sindh, he said. He said pointing to powers that be that they said until Punjab’s dams were not filled, Sindh’s water would not be released. Punjab was releasing sewage into Indus River which was destroying agriculture of Sindh, he claimed. Chandio said that whether it was government of Pakistan Peoples Party, PML-Nawaz or Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Sindh had always remained deprived of its share of water. He criticised PPP for its poor governance in the province for last 16 years and said the PPP leaders were now selling gunny bags whereas growers were forced to sell their wheat at a lower price. He said that billions of rupees were spent on law and order maintenance in Sindh, still dacoits’ culture was ever-flourishing. G.M. Syed had already said that Sindh would never get justice through parliament where thieves were sitting whereas judges were not deciding cases on merit.