KE organised facilitation camps across Karachi during Ramazan for customers

KARACHI - In its pursuit to facilitate customers during the holy month of Ramazan, KE organised 40 facilitation camps across various parts of the Karachi, including Tipu Sultan, Orangi Town, Korangi, Landhi, Clifton, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, New Kara­chi, Malir, Saddar, Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, North Na­zimabad, FB Area, Gadap, Lia­quatabad, North Karachi, and Bin Qasim. These camps sup­ported over 3,000 customers regarding the timely payment of their bills. KE representa­tives diligently facilitated all walk-in customers and helped address their con­cerns which pertained to bill payments, applying for new connections, resolving meter related complaints, among other general queries. In ad­dition to these, the utility also extended installment fa­cilities for bill payments and clearing dues. KE spokesper­son has appealed to the resi­dents and elected area repre­sentatives to collaborate with the power utility for ensuring timely payment of electricity bills, which would ultimately lead to improvement in the electricity supply in those ar­eas. He further reiterated that timely payment of bills is key to ensuring an uninterrupted and improved electricity sup­ply, and that KE abides by its commitment to continue with its efforts of facilitat­ing customers in this regard. These facilitation camps act as a bridge between custom­ers, communities and the power utility while striving to address issues by provid­ing direct access to frontline staff outside customer care centers. KE with this custom­er centric approach is a pio­neer among power utilities in Pakistan as it provides fa­cilities to consumers through such camps. Customers can reach KE’s Call Center at 118, SMS service at 8119, KE Live app, social media platforms, and WhatsApp self-service portal 24/7 in case of any complaints.