KE organised facilitation camps across Karachi during Ramazan for customers

KARACHI - In its pursuit to facilitate customers during the holy month of Ramazan, KE organised 40 facilitation camps across various parts of the Karachi, including Tipu Sultan, Orangi Town, Korangi, Landhi, Clifton, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, New Karachi, Malir, Saddar, Nazimabad, Shah Faisal Colony, North Nazimabad, FB Area, Gadap, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, and Bin Qasim. These camps supported over 3,000 customers regarding the timely payment of their bills. KE representatives diligently facilitated all walk-in customers and helped address their concerns which pertained to bill payments, applying for new connections, resolving meter related complaints, among other general queries. In addition to these, the utility also extended installment facilities for bill payments and clearing dues. KE spokesperson has appealed to the residents and elected area representatives to collaborate with the power utility for ensuring timely payment of electricity bills, which would ultimately lead to improvement in the electricity supply in those areas. He further reiterated that timely payment of bills is key to ensuring an uninterrupted and improved electricity supply, and that KE abides by its commitment to continue with its efforts of facilitating customers in this regard. These facilitation camps act as a bridge between customers, communities and the power utility while striving to address issues by providing direct access to frontline staff outside customer care centers. KE with this customer centric approach is a pioneer among power utilities in Pakistan as it provides facilities to consumers through such camps. Customers can reach KE’s Call Center at 118, SMS service at 8119, KE Live app, social media platforms, and WhatsApp self-service portal 24/7 in case of any complaints.