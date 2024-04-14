Khawaja Imran Nazir’s services for public health care unprecedented: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder Trustee and Gener­al Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that in the light of the revolutionary vision of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, no one has done valuable services for public health in the past. The systematic crackdown un­der his leadership against the mafia involved in the production and trade of fake medicines is welcome. They are ready to break the back of the mafias who are playing with the precious lives of human be­ings, he said. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir will not allow any misguided official or miscreant group to exploit the resources of the Health Department. In one of his statements,

Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that there is no government hospital in the whole of Punjab in­cluding Lahore where unfortunately there are no shameful incidents of drug theft. However, Khawaja Imran Nazir’s drumbeat to arrest the officials who betrayed the trust is satisfactory. The disreputable and malicious officials who sicken the health de­partment do not deserve any mercy or leniency., he added. He said that it is recommended that pro­vincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir should hold accountable and block the thieves and crooks working in the health department. They do not compromise on the quality of modern medical facil­ities available in government hospitals and on merit in the matter of appointment of Medical Superin­tendent, he said. He said that the establishment of an independent administrative board or panel in connection with the appointment of medical super­intendent for government hospitals by provincial health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir is a roadmap for internal stability in the health department.