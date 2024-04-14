Sunday, April 14, 2024
King Charles III 'horrified' by 'senseless' Sydney attack

King Charles III ‘horrified’ by ‘senseless’ Sydney attack
Agencies
April 14, 2024
LONDON  -  Britain’s King Charles III said Saturday that he and his wife Queen Camilla were “horrified” by “sense­less” stabbings at a shopping centre in Sydney that killed six people.

Australian police said multiple people were stabbed -- including a nine-month-old baby -- by the unidentified assailant, who was tracked down and shot dead by a policewoman who is being hailed as a national hero. The incident occurred at the sprawling Westfield Bondi Junction mall com­plex, which was packed with thousands of Satur­day afternoon shoppers. “My wife and I were ut­terly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi,” Charles said in a state­ment released by Buckingham Palace.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack.

“While details of these shocking circumstanc­es are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services,” he added. King Charles III is the monarch of Australia, which is part of Britain’s Commonwealth.

Agencies

