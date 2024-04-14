Kissan Ittehad urges govt to buy maximum wheat from farmers

MUZAFFARGARH - Pakistan Kissan Ittehad demanded the Pun­jab government to ensure the timely and maximum purchase of wheat from the farmers. In a statement is­sued here, the provincial coordinator All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Amjid Ali Amjid stated that the peas­ants were frustrated as there was no one to buy wheat in the market. Apart from this, he said that it has also become very difficult to save wheat from recent rainy spells. He said that the prices of inputs increased manifold. He criticized the caretaker government stat­ing that it imported wheat unnecessarily when the lo­cal wheat crop was about to emerge in the markets.