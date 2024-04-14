Sunday, April 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kissan Ittehad urges govt to buy maximum wheat from farmers

Staff Reporter
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -   Pakistan Kissan Ittehad demanded the Pun­jab government to ensure the timely and maximum purchase of wheat from the farmers. In a statement is­sued here, the provincial coordinator All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, Amjid Ali Amjid stated that the peas­ants were frustrated as there was no one to buy wheat in the market. Apart from this, he said that it has also become very difficult to save wheat from recent rainy spells. He said that the prices of inputs increased manifold. He criticized the caretaker government stat­ing that it imported wheat unnecessarily when the lo­cal wheat crop was about to emerge in the markets.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1712984969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024