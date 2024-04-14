KP CM takes notice of closure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday took notice of the clo­sure of Bahrain-Kalam Road due to landslides in Swat due to which the people were facing numerous problems.

The Chief Minister directed Commissioner Malakand and DC Swat to take measures on emer­gency basis to open the road.

All available resources should be utilised for this purpose, Ali Amin Gandapur directed.

The Chief Minister directed to ensure provision of required fa­cilities to tourists stranded in the area due to road closure. In view of the ongoing rains in the prov­ince, the Chief Minister directed all district administrations and rescue organisations to remain alert.

The Chief Minister directed the administration to be on alert to deal with any possible emergen­cy due to rains. In any possible emergency, necessary arrange­ments should be made to mini­mise loss of life and property, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Necessary steps should be tak­en to provide immediate relief and timely medical aid to the victims in any unfortunate situation, the Chief Minister said. The orders is­sued by PDMA should be ensured during the recent rains, he said.

CM STRONGLY CONDEMNS KILLING OF PASSENGERS IN NOSHKI

Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday strongly denounced the incident of kidnapping and killing of 11 passengers in Noshki, Ba­lochistan.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister expressed regret over the tragic killing and con­veyed sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

Gandapur said that the incident was highly condemnable in which innocent labourers were offloaded from a bus and killed.

CM GREETS JUNIOR SQUASH PLAYERS FOR WINNING

MEDALS

Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday congratulated the best performance of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa players in Australian Jun­ior Squash Championship-2024.

In a message of felicitations, the Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the players, both boys and girls from Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa who showed ex­cellent performance in the Australian Junior Squash Cham­pionship-2024.

Mahnoor Ali, Mehwish Ali, Fawad Khan, Yahya Khan and Ibra­him Zeb deserve congratulations for their outstanding performance in the championship, said the Chief Minister.

These players made the name of the country and the province bright at the international level, he said and hoped that these junior players would play a role in bring­ing Pakistan back its lost position in the field of squash.

He said sports sector is among the main priorities of the existing provincial government.

The present provincial govern­ment will take coordinated meas­ures for the promotion of sports in the province and would take con­crete measures to get rid of those damaging the sports.

Talented youth will be fully men­tored in the field of sports, the Chief Minister said.

He said that all possible facilities would be provided to the athletes for the promotion of sports and talented players would be encour­aged, both financially and morally. He said that a system would be in­troduced to facilitate the upcom­ing talented players so that they could achieve name and fame at international level.