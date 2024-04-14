KP minister underlines steps for welfare of people

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minis­ter Zahir Shah Toru has said that un­der the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, our government in the province is working on projects with far-reaching results for the welfare of the people.

He said that health cards have been restored besides the provision of cash assistance worth billions of rupees to the poor citizens during Ramazan. He was interacting with the local elders, party workers and people who came to greet him on Eid-ul-Fitr at his resi­dence and interacting with the media persons.

Zahir Shah Toru said that Mardan is the second largest city in the province, the development of which is the top priority of the provincial government.

He said he had already talked to the Chief Minister and Health Minister to provide funds for the completion of the ongoing projects of DHQ Hospital and Benazir Children Hospital in Mar­dan and the required funds will be pro­vided soon and by June this year these projects will be completed.

He said that they are working on many projects for the development of Mardan, the fruits of which will benefit the people here. In response to a ques­tion, Zahir Shah Toru said that there are specific situations regarding the se­curity of our province, in the context of which a meeting was held with Corps Commander Peshawar.

He said that being a responsible gov­ernment, it is necessary to communicate with the security agencies to be aware of the security situation so that neces­sary measures can be taken to protect the public. The minister mentioned the steps taken by the Food Department to control prices and prevent artificial in­flation during Ramazan and said that the Food Department and administra­tive officers throughout the province had worked hard to provide food items at reasonable prices to the people.

He himself directly supervised these initiatives which yielded positive re­sults, he concluded.