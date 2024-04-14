Sunday, April 14, 2024
KP secy health inspects process of vaccination 

APP
April 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  Pro­vincial Secretary Health, Mehmood Aslam Wazir visited various designat­ed polio vaccination spots during Eid and inspected the ongoing inoculation process. He visited vari­ous toll plazas and check posts to witness the vac­cination process of chil­dren. He also listened to the problems of po­lio workers and assured them of cooperation.

Stressing upon work­ers to realise their re­sponsibilities in the na­tional cause of polio eradication he direct­ed them to be vigilant to inoculate children who missed vaccination due to travelling from one place to another.

APP

