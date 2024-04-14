Law, order situation can’t be improved overnight: Khuhro

LARKANA - Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh presi­dent Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, whose party has ruled the province for about 15 years and has taken over its reins for another five years, holds eight-month hiatus of caretakers’ rule responsible for deteriorating law and order conditions in the province. Khuhro said at a press conference at Larkana Press Club that the PPP gov­ernment had made crucial changes in police department to enhance its ca­pacity for maintaining law and order. Although, the situation could not be improved overnight, the efforts being made and the measures being taken in this regard would definitely show positive results, he added.

About the mysterious disappear­ance of a minor girl, Priya Kumari, close to three years ago, he said: “The incident required to be probed thoroughly”. The new joint investiga­tion team (JIT) formed for the pur­pose was working on it and would soon submit its report, he said.

He sought refuge in comparing law and order conditions under previous governments, counted the incidents during Gen Musharraf’s and other Martial Law regimes when asked to comment on obtaining conditions in the province. He said that ‘inten­tion’ was of paramount importance in curbing crime and eliminating criminals. “We must keep an eye over the supply routes of sophisticated weapons into the province and their falling into the hands of outlaws,” he asked. Khuhro advised all political parties to put their heads together and brainstorm with the sole ob­jective of arriving at a consensus for strengthening democracy in the country and ending economic crisis.

Accompanied by Abdul Fatah Bhutto, former president of PPP Larkana district, he disclosed that though his party was not part of the federal government, it (PPP) had de­manded the Centre form a commit­tee for the issuance of new National Finance Commission Award and devolve 17 federal ministries in line with the spirit of the 18th Amend­ment. “However, we are still waiting for a response,” he said.

He said the provincial autonomy promised in the 18th Amendment was yet to be given to the province. Currently, Sindh received a meagre share of 24 per cent in the NFC Award from 57 per cent shares of the prov­inces, he said. He proposed that all political parties should sign a charter for the establishment of a truth and reconciliation forum, which would help all to move forward.

He announced his party would hold a big public meeting on April 14 in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. It was earlier scheduled for April 4 but was put off due to Ramazan.

Khuhro said in answer to a ques­tion about delay in the second phase of expansion of Sindh cabi­net and said that under the 18th Amendment, the size of the provin­cial cabinet could be 18 ministers and five advisers. “But you are not satisfied in both conditions wheth­er the cabinet is smaller or bigger,” he said pointing towards journal­ists. Renowned artist Ayub Khoso, who is a member of the Sindh Hu­man Rights Commission, was also present at the presser.