Martyr of Buner IBO laid to rest with full military honours

Lance Havaldar Mudassar Mehmood, one of the two soldiers who embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation in Buner on Saturday, was laid to rest in his native town with full military honours on Sunday.

Mehmood, 35, a resident of Rawalpindi, had embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists in Buner.

According to a news release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of senior officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, relatives of the martyr and local people participated in the last rites of Mehmood.

“These sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our determination in the war against terrorism and our love for motherland. Armed forces of Pakistan will continue to fight alongside the nation until the last terrorist is eliminated from the country,” the ISPR said.