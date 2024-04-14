Sunday, April 14, 2024
Meera suffers arm injury during shooting in Lahore

9:15 PM | April 14, 2024
Pakistani actor Meera on Saturday suffered an arm fracture during a shooting in Lahore.


The actress, who was seen wearing an arm sling in a video, said she hurt herself during a shoot.

When asked how she was feeling after the fracture, Meera said; "There was a lot of pain earlier, now it is much better."

In the video, the actor was seen in a not-so-glamorous avatar, unlike most of her sightings when she is seen dressed to the nines, sporting a glam face. 

Born in Lahore, the Pakistani actor and model has been associated with the showbiz industry since her teens. In her initial works, she was a model, and in 1990s, she made her film debut with Inteha, which was a hit.


She has not only worked in the Pakistani film industry but in India’s Bollywood as well. Meera starred in Zeher, 1920 London, and others.

She featured in Pakistan films including Mushkil, Baaji, among others.

