Meeting of Pakistan Press Club Paris held

PARIS - An important meeting of Pakistan Press Club Paris France (Registered), representative of writers, col­umnists and journalists associated with the field of journalism in Paris, was held in a local restaurant.

The journalist community congratulated each other on Eid and expressed good wishes by hug­ging each other enthusiastically. President Press Club Paris Mian Muhammad Amjad thanked all the journalists for their presence and expressed his satisfaction about the overall performance of the Press Club. He said that the members of the Press Club are performing their duties with profession­alism, full commitment and tireless work.

Founder Press Club Paris France Sahibzada Atiq ur Rehman said that the members of Pakistan Press Club Paris France have been a bridge in highlight­ing the individual and collective problems of the seven overseas Pakistanis as well as bringing their various events to the overseas Pakistanis includ­ing their compatriots. He said that the platform of Press Club Paris is available for all journalists and we will cooperate with them in every possible way.

In the meeting, important decisions were taken after detailed discussion on the future action plan while reiterating the determination to make Paki­stan Press Club Paris France more active. Concern was expressed over various types of abuses against journalists in Pakistan as well as restrictions on social media. In the meeting, Sahibzada Atiq ur Rahman and Imran Chaudhry were congratulated for attaining the happiness of Umrah Sharif and ex­pressed deep sorrow and regret over the death of Akif Ghani, while praying for the complete recov­ery of senior journalist Babar Mughal. In the Press Club meeting, President Mian Muhammad Amjad, Founder of Pakistan Press Club Paris Sahibzada Atiqur Rehman, Information Secretary Mehr Ra­heel Rauf, Khuram Shahzad Wazirabadi, Ali Ashfaq, Imran Chaudhry, Hameed Chaudhry, Sher Salman, Waqar Ahmad Bajwa, Inamullah Noor, Chaudhry Gulzar Langriyal specially attended the meeting.